Xponance Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 262.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.