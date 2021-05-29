Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

