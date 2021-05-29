Xponance Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.83. 3,619,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,753. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

