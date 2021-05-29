Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -778.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Analysts expect that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 930.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

