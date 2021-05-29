Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $381-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.73 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

YEXT stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $14.47. 7,883,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

