Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $381-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.73 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

NYSE YEXT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 7,883,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

