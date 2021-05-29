Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 125,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,997 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.53.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yext by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Yext by 562.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 259,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 220,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.