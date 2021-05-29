Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAO. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Youdao has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Youdao by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

