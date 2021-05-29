yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $390,381.31 and approximately $48,294.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00016197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00326856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00188097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00823432 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

