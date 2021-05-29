Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $18.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $76.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Airgain stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

