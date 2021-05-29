Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 271,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,531. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

