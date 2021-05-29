Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $52.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.94 million and the highest is $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

