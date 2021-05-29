Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Rollins has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

