Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -88.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

