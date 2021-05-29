Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,109. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

