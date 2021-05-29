Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

