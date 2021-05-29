Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. GMS posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

