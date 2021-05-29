Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.