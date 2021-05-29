Zacks: Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $174.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.45 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,266,365 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 35,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,688. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.27.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.