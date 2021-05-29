Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.