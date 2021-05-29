Zacks: Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

