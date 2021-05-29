Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Post $1.23 EPS

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. The Toro posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The Toro has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in The Toro by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Toro by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

