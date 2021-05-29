Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

