Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post sales of $106.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $408.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $422.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $502.65 million, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $214.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $2,409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

