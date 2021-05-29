Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 4,053,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,159. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

