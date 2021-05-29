Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 4,053,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,159. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

