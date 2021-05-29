Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $613.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.70 million and the highest is $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Griffon by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 224,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Griffon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

