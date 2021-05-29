Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

