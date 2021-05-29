Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $6.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NOK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,837,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,598,180. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

