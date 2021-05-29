Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 688,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

