Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.59. 14,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,069. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.81%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

