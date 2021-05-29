Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $99,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 190.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 116.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 7,594,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

