Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Get Agile Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.