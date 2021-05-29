Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

