Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Sell

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

