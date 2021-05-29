Zacks Investment Research Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 23% for in the fiscal first quarter. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 74% from the prior-year period to $3.69 billion. KB Home has been pursuing a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, robust backlog level and a strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion in housing revenues and operating margin in the range of 11% to 11.8% for fiscal 2021. Notably, earnings estimates have increased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of KBH opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $15,071,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

