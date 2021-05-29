Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.