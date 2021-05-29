Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

