Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.49. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.