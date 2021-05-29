Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to “Buy”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $50.35 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.