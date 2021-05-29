Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to “Buy”

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

