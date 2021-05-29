Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

