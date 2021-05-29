ZEON Trading 31.1% Higher This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. ZEON has a total market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $3,805.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

