Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $162.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00116668 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.80 or 0.00715984 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,613,500,965 coins and its circulating supply is 11,322,033,812 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

