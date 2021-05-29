Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,329,947. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,838. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.