ZKSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.17 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

