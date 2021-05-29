Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $176,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

