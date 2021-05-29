Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $182,000 Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.