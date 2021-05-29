Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $185,000 Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CEVA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.67, a PEG ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.