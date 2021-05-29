Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 296 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Medifast by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $332.25 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

