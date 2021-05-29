Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,270 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.80 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

